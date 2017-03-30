Jobs to go at Gold Coast Bulletin

We’ve heard that editorial staff at the Gold Coast Bulletin have been called in and told roughly 10 roles (20% of a staff of just over 50) will be made redundant. Our tipster said the possible job losses exacerbates worries among the staff about the amount of local content the paper produces — the paper was already lifting substantial amounts of copy from the The Courier Mail. A meeting with the union is set for tomorrow and a final decision on who stays and who goes is expected today or tomorrow. “Due to a recent review of our operations on the Gold Coast, we have updated our newsroom to a more efficient, modern operation,” a News Corp spokesperson told Crikey. “Unfortunately, this has resulted in a small number of job losses within our editorial department. As a business, we are constantly reviewing our operations to identify opportunities for both savings and reinvestment.”

Share this article