Tips and rumours

Mar 30, 2017

Jobs to go at Gold Coast Bulletin

A meeting with the union is set for tomorrow and a final decision on who stays and who goes is expected today or tomorrow.

We’ve heard that editorial staff at the Gold Coast Bulletin have been called in and told roughly 10 roles (20% of a staff of just over 50) will be made redundant. Our tipster said the possible job losses exacerbates worries among the staff about the amount of local content the paper produces — the paper was already lifting substantial amounts of copy from the The Courier Mail. A meeting with the union is set for tomorrow and a final decision on who stays and who goes is expected today or tomorrow. “Due to a recent review of our operations on the Gold Coast, we have updated our newsroom to a more efficient, modern operation,” a News Corp spokesperson told Crikey. “Unfortunately, this has resulted in a small number of job losses within our editorial department. As a business, we are constantly reviewing our operations to identify opportunities for both savings and reinvestment.”

