Hinch's Senate Diary: why I changed my mind on penalty rates
"I’ve consulted the third umpire and the third umpire’s decision is that cuts to Sunday penalty rates are O-U-T, OUT," writes Senator Derryn Hinch.
Mar 30, 2017
My brother Des is visiting Canberra this week from across the ditch, and he reminded me of the day when, as a seven-year-old kid, he went to the shop to get a tin of golden syrup — which, in New Zealand, is like treacle.
