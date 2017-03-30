Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 30, 2017

Fairfax shares spike after rumoured TPG takeover

Speculation is mounting that the Commerce Commission may approve the equity giant's ambitious merger.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

TPG might be trying to bluff its way into the Fairfax Media boardroom, in order to obtain the Domain property website business on the cheap — but there are growing signs there could be good news from the other side of the Tasman, where Fairfax and NZME (the NZ print and radio arm of APN) are trying to merge. Fairfax shares jumped to a new six-year high of $1.14 yesterday, before easing to close up at $1.095, after reports about the TPG move in the Financial Review. More than 20 million shares were traded, taking the three-day volume to well over 56 million.

