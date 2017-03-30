Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Mar 30, 2017

Crikey Worm: minimum wage fight, SA power announcements, Brexit is on

A new industrial fight is on the way, energy solutions are in sight and Britain tells the EU "we're out". It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers and Charlie Lewis.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS

The fight over industrial relations continues to gather pace, with the federal government making a submission to the Fair Work Commission requesting it take “a cautious approach” when considering an increase to the minimum wage. The government argued that increases could limit employment and that those in low-paid jobs are “are often found in high-income households”.

