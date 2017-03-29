Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Economy

Mar 29, 2017

What is underemployment? And who is most affected by it?

With every economic downturn, underemployment keeps getting worse,, writes Crikey intern Alice Rennison.

Alice Rennison

“Underemployment” has been increasing since the end of the global financial crisis, impacting a range of people. It particularly impacts young people and older people. And it is currently at 8.5%, the highest rate since the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) started recording underemployment in the 1980s.

