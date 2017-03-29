What is underemployment? And who is most affected by it?
With every economic downturn, underemployment keeps getting worse,, writes Crikey intern Alice Rennison.
Mar 29, 2017
“Underemployment” has been increasing since the end of the global financial crisis, impacting a range of people. It particularly impacts young people and older people. And it is currently at 8.5%, the highest rate since the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) started recording underemployment in the 1980s.
