Rundle: Trumpcare is deader than its 'beneficiaries' would have been, so what now?
Donald Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare was a compromise that pleased no one.
Mar 29, 2017
Donald Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare was a compromise that pleased no one.
When Donald Trump was elected President of the USA, some of those shocked at the result urged incumbent Barack Obama to renounce the usual practice of disappearing from the scene, and allowing the successor space to govern. Stay and fight! They urged. There was even a lunatic plan to draft him as speaker of the House (the speaker does not have to be a member of Congress). Obama made it clear that he would be around, but was planning on taking a long holiday first.
Powered by Taboola