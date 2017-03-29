The Oz overeggs it on China extradition treaty
In going over the top in its attack on the Prime Minister over the China extradition treaty, The Australian has also demonstrated Tony Abbott's lack of character.
We know The Australian suffers from logorrhea on its favourite topics but it’s rare to see its assembled battery of popguns deployed against a Liberal government.
