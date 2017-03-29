Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 29, 2017

Foxes would struggle to get into the henhouse under new super report

The Productivity Commission's study of options for a new system of picking default super funds falls far short of the open slather approach the big banks have been demanding.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

As we discussed back in January, the default super process is the new battlefield in the Coalition ‘s war on industry super. In a draft report released today, however, the Productivity Commission has sought to distance itself from that war, and the big banks won’t be happy as a result.

