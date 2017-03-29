Foxes would struggle to get into the henhouse under new super report
The Productivity Commission's study of options for a new system of picking default super funds falls far short of the open slather approach the big banks have been demanding.
Mar 29, 2017
The Productivity Commission's study of options for a new system of picking default super funds falls far short of the open slather approach the big banks have been demanding.
As we discussed back in January, the default super process is the new battlefield in the Coalition ‘s war on industry super. In a draft report released today, however, the Productivity Commission has sought to distance itself from that war, and the big banks won’t be happy as a result.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Foxes would struggle to get into the henhouse under new super report ”
Load More