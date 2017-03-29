NBN Co grilled over allegations it exploited evidence from ALP raids to sack employees
The names of NBN Co employees communicating with ALP staffers were seen on emails during AFP raids in Melbourne last year.
Mar 29, 2017
The names of NBN Co employees communicating with ALP staffers were seen on emails during AFP raids in Melbourne last year.
The Senate privileges committee has raised concerns that NBN Co may have used evidence obtained during raids on an ALP staffer’s home to sack two whistleblowers, but has stopped just short of finding the company in contempt of the Senate.
Powered by Taboola