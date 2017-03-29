Scare campaign? What scare campaign?
Michaelia Cash alleges Labor is running a scare campaign on penalty rates. You'd have to squint to see it though.
Mar 29, 2017
In the month since the Fair Work Commission handed down its decision on penalty rates, it seems Labor can talk about little else, and — apart from jabbing Bill Shorten’s record as general secretary of the Australian Workers Union — the Coalition would rather talk about anything else. But Employment Minister Michaelia Cash was not short of words on the subject when fronting a press conference in the aftermath of the decision, back on February 23:
