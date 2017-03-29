Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Cyclone Debbie meant accurate Queensland regional data could not be guaranteed, so the combined metro and regional (national) figures aren’t available. As well as pre-emptions by the networks at various times yesterday to allow continuous coverage of the cyclone story, this means programs audience figures for the five metro capitals are not strictly accurate.

Suffice to say that Seven easily won the battle of the coverage with Nine, while ABC News 24 and the ABC in Queensland also had solid days and nights. Seven produced these metro comparisons from yesterday in a release this morning:

SUNRISE 7:00:00 Seven 378,334 SUNRISE – EXTENDED 9:00:00 Seven 276,840 SEVEN NEWS SPECIAL 13:00:00 Seven 285,061 TODAY 7:00:00 Nine 304,148 TODAY CYCLONE SPECIAL COVERAGE 9:00:00 Nine 172,272 TODAY CYCLONE EXTENDED SPECIAL COVERAGE 11:30:00 Nine 171,850 NINE NEWS SPECIAL 13:00:00 Nine 187,304

Today’s woes are underlined by that weak effort yesterday. Another pasting from Sunrise on a big news story where both had the same sort of start – the cyclone was coming, all it required was solid reporting, good graphics, a bit of production smarts and know how and off they went. But in the minds of metro viewers, Sunrise was the one that offered the better coverage. Interestingly the ABC’s News Breakfast didn’t get a hit – it averaged 198,000 on the ABC’s main channel and News 24 — that was solid, but down on the 250,000 or so it picked up last week with no cyclone to cover. That was an odd outcome.

Seven won the metros thanks to another solid night for My Kitchen Rules (1.23 million viewers), while Nine’s Married at First Sight faded a little to average 1.03 million. Ten managed to grab 3rd in the metros from a weak ABC. Family Feud though could only manage 327,000 metro viewers and The Biggest Loser was just that (no transformation) with just 275,000 metro viewers. Time for the shepherd’s crook and a yank into “hiatus”.

Network channel share:

Seven (31.7%) Nine (29.5%) Ten (17.0%) ABC (15.5%) SBS (6.3%)

Network main channels:

Seven (23.4%) Nine (20.3%) Ten (10.4%) ABC (9.1%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (4.5%) ABC 2, Gem (3.5%) Eleven (3.3%) ONE (3.2%)

Top 10 national programs: Not available due to no regional data because of Cyclone Debbie.

Top metro programs:

My Kitchen Rules (Seven) — 1.23 million Seven News — 1.13 million Nine News — 1.04 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.03 million

Losers: Ten – The Biggest Loser can’t stay after last night, Family Feud is fast approaching its moment of truth.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.13 million Nine News — 1.04 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 989,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 836,000 7pm ABC News – 709,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) —522,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 502,000 7.30 (ABC) — 390,000* The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 332,000

Pre-empted in Brisbane by special cyclone coverage

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 309,000 Today (Nine) – 291,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 158,000 News Breakfast (ABC 1, 103,000 + 554,000 on News 24) — 158,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 122,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 50,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox Sports 505 (2.3%) TVHITS (2.3%) Fox8, Sky News (1.8%) Nick Jr (1.6%)

Top five pay TV programs:

World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE (Fox Sports 505) — 178,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 71,000 World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE Post-Game (Fox Sports 505) — 68,000 World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE Pre-Game (Fox Sports 505) — 61,000 The Simpsons (Fox8) – 57,000