Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Mar 29, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Seven dominates Cyclone Debbie coverage, and seemingly nothing can transform the fortunes of The Biggest Loser

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Cyclone Debbie meant accurate Queensland regional data could not be guaranteed, so the combined metro and regional (national) figures aren’t available. As well as pre-emptions by the networks at various times yesterday to allow continuous coverage of the cyclone story, this means programs audience figures for the five metro capitals are not strictly accurate.

Suffice to say that Seven easily won the battle of the coverage with Nine, while ABC News 24 and the ABC in Queensland also had solid days and nights. Seven produced these metro comparisons from yesterday in a release this morning:

SUNRISE

7:00:00

Seven

378,334

SUNRISE – EXTENDED

9:00:00

Seven

276,840

SEVEN NEWS SPECIAL

13:00:00

Seven

285,061

TODAY

7:00:00

Nine

304,148

TODAY CYCLONE SPECIAL COVERAGE

9:00:00

Nine

172,272

TODAY CYCLONE EXTENDED SPECIAL COVERAGE

11:30:00

Nine

171,850

NINE NEWS SPECIAL

13:00:00

Nine

187,304

Today’s woes are underlined by that weak effort yesterday. Another pasting from Sunrise on a big news story where both had the same sort of start – the cyclone was coming, all it required was solid reporting, good graphics, a bit of production smarts and know how and off they went. But in the minds of metro viewers, Sunrise was the one that offered the better coverage. Interestingly the ABC’s News Breakfast didn’t get a hit – it averaged 198,000 on the ABC’s main channel and News 24 — that was solid, but down on the 250,000 or so it picked up last week with no cyclone to cover. That was an odd outcome.

Seven won the metros thanks to another solid night for My Kitchen Rules (1.23 million viewers), while Nine’s Married at First Sight faded a little to average 1.03 million. Ten managed to grab 3rd in the metros from a weak ABC. Family Feud though could only manage 327,000 metro viewers and The Biggest Loser was just that (no transformation) with just 275,000 metro viewers. Time for the shepherd’s crook and a yank into “hiatus”.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (31.7%)
  2. Nine (29.5%)
  3. Ten (17.0%)
  4. ABC (15.5%)
  5. SBS (6.3%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (23.4%)
  2. Nine (20.3%)
  3. Ten (10.4%)
  4. ABC (9.1%)
  5. SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. GO (4.5%)
  2. ABC 2, Gem (3.5%)
  3. Eleven (3.3%)
  4. ONE (3.2%)

Top 10 national programs: Not available due to no regional data because of Cyclone Debbie.

Top metro programs:

  1. My Kitchen Rules (Seven) — 1.23 million
  2. Seven News — 1.13 million
  3. Nine News — 1.04 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million
  5. Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.03 million

Losers: Ten – The Biggest Loser can’t stay after last night, Family Feud is fast approaching its moment of truth.

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 1.13 million
  2. Nine News — 1.04 million
  3. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million
  4. Nine News (6.30pm) — 989,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 836,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 709,000
  7. The Project 7pm (Ten) —522,000
  8. Ten Eyewitness News — 502,000
  9. 7.30 (ABC) — 390,000*
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 332,000

Pre-empted in Brisbane by special cyclone coverage 

Morning TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 309,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 291,000
  3. The Morning Show (Seven) — 158,000
  4. News Breakfast (ABC 1,  103,000 + 554,000 on News 24) — 158,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 122,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 50,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. Fox Sports 505  (2.3%)
  2. TVHITS (2.3%)
  3. Fox8, Sky News  (1.8%)
  4. Nick Jr (1.6%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE (Fox Sports 505) — 178,000
  2. AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 71,000
  3. World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE Post-Game (Fox Sports 505) — 68,000
  4. World Cup Soccer: Australia v UAE Pre-Game (Fox Sports 505) — 61,000
  5. The Simpsons (Fox8) – 57,000

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/29/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-166/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.