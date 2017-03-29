Foxtel and News Corp want Google to block piracy sites
Google and Facebook should have to censor websites hosting copyright-infringing content, according to Foxtel and News Corp.
News Corp and its pay television company Foxtel have both suggested that Google should be forced to censor websites deemed to host copyright-infringing content — similar to the court orders put on internet service providers.
