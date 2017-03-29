Fairfax targeted by US buyout group TPG
But TPG doesn’t have a stellar track record in passing on companies to shareholders that can depend on a value-driven deal being done.
Fairfax Media is reported to be under siege from US buyout group, TPG Capital. Fairfax Media reports that TPG is expected to sit on a 4.9% stake in Fairfax after soaking up most of the 36 million shares that changed hands on Monday and Tuesday. Other punters will join the circus this morning and up will go Fairfax shares.
