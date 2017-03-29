Former One Nation senator and current senator-in-exile Rodney Culleton has stepped up his campaign against his axing by writing to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, and every sitting senator, with a 15-page document that he claims contains “factual evidence that uncovers both criminal and civil misconduct, including abuse of power, by some of our country’s highest lawmakers, authorities and judges. These have revealed a criminal intent to subvert the laws of Australia and subject the elector to illegal practices and contribute to his or her own demise.”

The allegation rests on the theory (an old one, as it happens) that the Western Australian Acts Amendment and Repeal (Courts and Legal Practice) Act 2003 renders all courts in Australia invalid. Culleton claims the act’s substitution of “Governor” for “the Queen” or “the Crown” or “her majesty” in the Supreme Court Act 1935 and the District Court of Western Australia Act 1969 invalidates the Federal Court’s authority to declare him bankrupt. Which, he goes on to argue (a bit redundantly, perhaps?) he totally isn’t anyway.

He claims his discoveries mean that he — and, presumably every other WA senator since 2004 — was invalidly elected. According to his document, “the removal of the Queen was concealed from every elector in Western Australia and Australia, since 2004 and up until this present day.” The Acts Amendment and Repeal (Courts and Legal Practice) Act 2003, including the amendments to which he refers, is available on the Western Australian state law publisher website.