Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Mar 28, 2017

Why has murder advocate 'Cat Stevens' been allowed into Australia?

Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens once called for Salman Rushdie to be murdered. If other advocates of violence are barred from entering Australia, why isn't he?

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The PR visit to Australia by 1970s musician Yusuf Islam (AKA Cat Stevens) has received glowing media coverage, ahead of a series of concert dates at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Why has murder advocate ‘Cat Stevens’ been allowed into Australia? 

    Load More

    Advertisement

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/28/why-has-murder-advocate-cat-stevens-been-allowed-into-australia/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

    Show popup

    Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

    Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

    Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

    Free Trial form on Pop Up

    Free Trial form on Pop Up
    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.