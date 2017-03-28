Why has murder advocate 'Cat Stevens' been allowed into Australia?
Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens once called for Salman Rushdie to be murdered. If other advocates of violence are barred from entering Australia, why isn't he?
Mar 28, 2017
The PR visit to Australia by 1970s musician Yusuf Islam (AKA Cat Stevens) has received glowing media coverage, ahead of a series of concert dates at the end of the year.
2 thoughts on "Why has murder advocate 'Cat Stevens' been allowed into Australia? "
