Tips and rumours

Mar 28, 2017

ScoMo secretly redacts embarrassing radio gaffes ...

Or at least he tried to.

It’s not unusual for the staffers of politicians to omit verbal stumbles made by their bosses, but two curious edits from Treasurer Scott Morrison’s office had us raising our eyebrows. The first one was innocent enough. On ABC’s AM program, Morrison confused AM host Sabra Lane with RN Breakfast host Fran Kelly. ABC records the stumble, ScoMo omits. 

Morrison’s press release

ABC transcript

The second time came when right-wing shock jock Ray Hadley had a dig at Morrison at the end of their usual weekly interview, saying he hoped he’d be talking to Morrison next month as treasurer — in reference to rumours that Morrison might go if the budget doesn’t go well (although the budget isn’t until May). “Of course you will,” was Morrison’s response, but the whole exchange was left out of the end of the transcript on the minister’s website. 

