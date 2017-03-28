Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 28, 2017

Did Chinese bullying kill the extradition treaty?

Amid deep concern about the lack of rule of law in China, Beijing's bullying -- or government claims of bullying -- helped to kill off an extradition treaty.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

An unusual combination of the Greens, Coalition backbenchers, Tony Abbott, Cory Bernardi and Labor has killed the government’s desperate effort to push through an extradition agreement with China. This morning the government called Labor’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Penny Wong, to tell her the treaty would not be placed before parliament for ratification, after Labor’s shadow cabinet last night decided to oppose it. But the government may have inflicted terminal damage to the treaty itself with some cack-handed media management along the way.

