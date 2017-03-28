Baby, we were born to run (for political office)
Kristina Kenneally has been put forward as a possible co-lead vocalist.
Mar 28, 2017
The hits keep on coming from our request for members of a parliamentary super group — with a line-up so far featuring Peter Garrett on lead vocals, Tony Abbott on backing vox, Craig Emerson on guitar (and … whatever this is), Graham Perrett on bass, Athol Guy on double bass and Steve Gibbons on … bass again, we may need something in the higher registers to cut through all that bass.
