Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 28, 2017

Baby, we were born to run (for political office)

Kristina Kenneally has been put forward as a possible co-lead vocalist.

Share

The hits keep on coming from our request for members of a parliamentary super group — with a line-up so far featuring Peter Garrett on lead vocals, Tony Abbott on backing vox, Craig Emerson on guitar (and … whatever this is), Graham Perrett on bass, Athol Guy on double bass and Steve Gibbons on … bass again, we may need something in the higher registers to cut through all that bass.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/28/crikey-parliamentary-super-group/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.