'Bureaucratic whispers' prompted ATO to head off Brandis involvement in Bell Group case
The ATO was so concerned about rumours Attorney-General George Brandis would stop the agency intervening in the Bell case, it sought legal advice against him.
Mar 28, 2017
The ATO was so concerned about rumours Attorney-General George Brandis would stop the agency intervening in the Bell case, it sought legal advice against him.
The Australian Taxation Office prepared for the possibility that Attorney-General George Brandis could prevent them from intervening in the long-running Bell Group court case.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “‘Bureaucratic whispers’ prompted ATO to head off Brandis involvement in Bell Group case ”
Load More