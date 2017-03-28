Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 28, 2017

'Bureaucratic whispers' prompted ATO to head off Brandis involvement in Bell Group case

The ATO was so concerned about rumours Attorney-General George Brandis would stop the agency intervening in the Bell case, it sought legal advice against him.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

The Australian Taxation Office prepared for the possibility that Attorney-General George Brandis could prevent them from intervening in the long-running Bell Group court case.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “‘Bureaucratic whispers’ prompted ATO to head off Brandis involvement in Bell Group case 

    Load More

    Advertisement

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/28/bureaucratic-whispers-prompted-ato-to-head-off-brandis-intervention-in-bell-case/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

    Show popup

    Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

    Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

    Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

    Free Trial form on Pop Up

    Free Trial form on Pop Up
    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.