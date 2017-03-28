ACL tries to suppress info about its directors
Mar 28, 2017
As reported by The Australian this morning, because of perceived “threats” from LGBTI activists, the ACL applied, and was successful in, having the names of its directors and the directors of the associated Lachlan Macquarie Institute removed from the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission (ACNC) register.
