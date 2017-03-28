Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 28, 2017

ACL tries to suppress info about its directors

As reported by The Australian this morning, because of perceived “threats” from LGBTI activists, the ACL applied, and was successful in, having the names of its directors and the directors of the associated Lachlan Macquarie Institute removed from the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission (ACNC) register.

