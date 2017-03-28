Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Mar 28, 2017

Abetz at war with ABC over perceived 'bias', suggests Aunty is pro-domestic violence

The Liberal Senator has urged the new ABC boss to keep the broadcaster's views in line with his own.

Emily Watkins —

Emily Watkins

Share

Eric Abetz has suggested the ABC is pro-domestic violence in a statement calling on incoming ABC chairman Justin Milne to address bias in the organisation. The Tasmanian Liberal Senator was responding to an interview Milne did with The Australian, published yesterday.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Abetz at war with ABC over perceived ‘bias’, suggests Aunty is pro-domestic violence 

    Load More

    Advertisement

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/28/abetz-at-war-with-abc-over-bias/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

    Show popup

    Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

    Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

    Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

    Free Trial form on Pop Up

    Free Trial form on Pop Up
    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.