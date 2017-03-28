Eric Abetz has suggested the ABC is pro-domestic violence in a statement calling on incoming ABC chairman Justin Milne to address bias in the organisation. The Tasmanian Liberal Senator was responding to an interview Milne did with The Australian, published yesterday.
2 thoughts on “Abetz at war with ABC over perceived ‘bias’, suggests Aunty is pro-domestic violence ”
