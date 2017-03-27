Super borrowing leaves funds exposed if the property market crashes
The government's reluctance to address property lending to superannuation funds is helping reduce housing affordability and increasing the risk a property crunch will cause widespread economic damage, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
One thought on “Super borrowing leaves funds exposed if the property market crashes ”
Quite right, that last paragraph.
However, if the housing bubble bursts and SMSFs lose money, doesn’t this amount to the same risks as other investment such as stocks and shares gambling?