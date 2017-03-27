Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 27, 2017

Freshly minted ABC chairman Justin Milne won the job through an independent appointment process over two short-listed rivals. Communications Minister Mitch Fifield made the call, and gained immediate sign-off from the PM.

New ABC chair reveals his 'tough side', promises he 'will not be pushed around by politicians' 

  1. graybul

    An interesting “drawing of a line of intent” by our new custodian of ABC. Promising! There is much at stake. Clearly the chairman is decisive and can draw upon broad experience related to his role, responsibilities. It is in all our interests that the ABC maintains its historical engagement with, and on behalf of all Australians and that the Chairman on commencement is gifted ‘clear air.

  2. zut alors

    Here’s a brainwave about content Milne can indulge in full daylight: bring back Fact Check.

    There was no better example of the ABC playing fair & without bias.

  3. Mike Smith

    ‘will not be pushed around by politicians’, will be pushed around by Murdoch?

