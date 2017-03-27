Menzies thinktank sets sail for points unknown
Amid the clichés in a Liberal thinktank's new review, there are some directions toward unorthodox policies.
Mar 27, 2017
Amid the clichés in a Liberal thinktank's new review, there are some directions toward unorthodox policies.
While a new paper from the Liberal Party’s research body the Menzies Research Institute garnered the predictable coverage in the Australian Financial Review and The Australian, those august journals of record might rue signing up to grandly titled “The Shepherd Review: Statement of National Challenges”. Chaired by business and conservative eminence grease Tony Shepherd (“From the desk of Tony Shepherd AO”), the “review” will be a series of three (count ’em) papers to provide “multiple opportunities for community discussion and debate on the nature of the problems and the potential solutions”.
Powered by Taboola