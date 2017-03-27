The parliamentary supergroup we invited nominations for last week is slowly assembling, thanks to Crikey tipsters. A number of readers nominated Craig Emerson for his legendary Horror Movie effort (which will still shock you right out of your brain) but we’d forgotten Emmo, in his days on Bob Hawke’s staff, was a guitarist as well as an economics adviser. Another reader points out that Athol Guy of The Seekers was a Victorian Liberal MLC in the 1970s, which means we have double bass locked down. Queensland Labor MP Graham Perrett once played bass for the anodynely named Once I Killed A Gopher With a Stick (enjoy the Gophers’ sub-Gobies efforts here). But between Guy, former Bendigo MP Steve Gibbons and Perrett, it seems the rhythm section might be a tad oversubscribed. And as a number of readers observed, yep, Paul Keating is definitely manager. We’re still shy a drummer and some guitarists, people — and surely there are some parliamentary pianists, flautists and violinists?

Share this article