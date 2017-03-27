Even negotiating company tax cuts can become another 'leadership test' for Turnbull
Mar 27, 2017
Even a bread-and-butter issue for the Coalition - company tax cuts - can become an area of tension when spun by Peta Credlin.
The Liberal conservatives’ unofficial mouthpiece, Peta Credlin, unspooled a new tripwire for the Turnbull Government on the weekend, claiming a win for Malcolm Turnbull on corporate tax cuts would be a loss for Scott Morrison — and vice versa.
Not that interested in Turnbull versus Morrison, but the murmurings of that idiot Xenophon really annoy me. He looks to be going to vote for tax cuts if they do something in return, again! What a turncoat. All that a tax cut will do will reduce the tax take of the govt, courtesy of dividend imputation, which both Turnbull and hopefully Xenophon are aware.