Federal

Mar 27, 2017

How many lives will Hanson's bigotry cost?

In undermining the capacity of security agencies to work effectively with Australia's Muslim communities, Pauline Hanson's vilification of Muslims increases the risk of a terror attack.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Pauline Hanson

After a week in which the right celebrated the Turnbull government’s (likely futile) decision to water down the Racial Discrimination Act in the name of free speech, Pauline Hanson inconveniently demonstrated exactly how little s. 18C of the RDA restricts even the most disgusting abuse. 

9 comments

Leave a comment

9 thoughts on “How many lives will Hanson’s bigotry cost? 

  1. Saugoof

    Well terror attacks are “mutually beneficial”. There really are three parties that gain most from terror attacks. Terrorists, or at least the radical groups who use them, the media (both quality and thrash media, although the gutter media milks this a lot more) and right wing populists like Hanson, Trump, Farrage, etc. The latter two do not want terror attacks and are rightfully outraged by them, but they have absolutely no scruples about making as much mileage out of them as possible.

    1. Rais

      You can’t imagine the horror with which Muslims in Western countries heard the reports of the 9/11 attack. I remember one of my friends saying, “I hope it’s not us.” “Us” being anyone who can claim to be Muslim. The exploitation of 9/11 by those who wanted to make war was of course exactly what the extremist groups wanted. It is still what they want. The One Notion leader’s bigotry is a great help to them.

  2. Terry of Tuggeranong

    I will know that Hanson is serious when she calls for a ban on exports of Beef, Sheep and Sugar to all countries with a Muslim-majority religious base – that would certainly appeal to her Queensland supporters

  3. zut alors

    It’s a pity the CSIRO hasn’t developed a vaccine against Pauline Hanson.

    Probably not possible now following the Coalitions’s budget slashing.

  4. klewso

    I don’t understand Turnbull, he pulls a DD election to let her and her cubs in to the Senate (half quotas through that flap) – he encourages/cohabits with her on other matters (Insiders March 5), when she’s voting with him – but then when it comes to things like this he goes all antsy on her?
    I mean, it’s not as though he doesn’t know what she’s like?
    A bit like Barnett :- “I haven’t checked her policies but I’m still going to preference her before Labor!”?

  5. Mike Smith

    When Joyce appears to be the voice of reason, we’ve got problems.

    1. klewso

      Or the reason of voice.

  6. edwin coleman

    If Hanson’d remark is vilification, so is the way you describe her.

    1. Graeski

      Yes, you’re right. Poor victim Pauline. Big bad nasty Bernard.

