Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media briefs

Mar 27, 2017

Does Sky News seem a little light on actual news these days?

In his weekly column in the media section of Monday’s Australian,

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

In his weekly column in the media section of Monday’s Australian, Mark Day examined the future of Sky news, and in doing so made one good point — there’s too much opinion and not enough news — and failed to mention the war, so to speak.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “Does Sky News seem a little light on actual news these days? 

    Load More

    Advertisement

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/27/does-sky-news-seem-a-little-light-on-actual-news-these-days/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

    Show popup

    Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

    Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

    Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

    Free Trial form on Pop Up

    Free Trial form on Pop Up
    • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.