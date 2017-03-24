Rundle: how the right turned Bill Leak into a victim
In death, Bill Leak, the man in full, has been disappeared. He is now being remembered as nothing other than a victim.
Mar 24, 2017
The 18C “debate” has been one of the most bizarre episodes in recent Australian political history. The transformation of the late Bill Leak, in his life, from cartoonist and artist into culture hero was of that level. The combination of the two is, in the title of a book by human fire-in-a-mattress-factory Rowan Dean, way beyond satire (Way Beyond The Talents of Rowan Dean was the book’s original title but didn’t test well).
8 thoughts on “Rundle: how the right turned Bill Leak into a victim ”
“People choose to be offended – we must get rid of 18C”
“Bill Leak was hounded to death by people being nasty to him. We must get rid of 18C”
The Australian, 2017. Not The Onion.
Bloody good work today Guy.
I don’t know of course, but I suspect that Bill himself would have been mortified by the coverage his colleagues at News have whipped themselves into a frenzy over… He certainly would never have wanted to play the victim.
As annoying as the 18C proceedings must have been, Bill seemed to positively enjoy a good stoush, and anyone who attacked him simply got it back in spades, day after (often tedious) day. Such zeal seemed a bit unhealthy to me, unworthy of his talents and energy. But clearly he was being encouraged by his bosses – and who amongst us (be honest now) can resist the often silent imperatives and obligations of our paycheck? After being steadily patted on the back constantly by senior management, his own judgment did seem to go a bit off…
But during all the “Bill’s a racist” furor, who knew that his second wife, the one credited with getting him off the turps, was black? I didn’t, not until the post death photos in The Australian. (Yes I read and buy the weekend Oz – cue the boos and hisses). None of his very vocal defenders during the 18c fiasco ever mentioned that.
Did Bill forbid it? I’d like to think so… I’m going to miss his work, as challenging and difficult as it sometimes was. Has everyone has forgotten he was quite the left wing hero during the Howard years?
Bill Leak died of a stress-induced heart attack because ISIS had put a fatwa on his head. Due to Bill’s Muslim-mocking cartoons. Anyone who says differently is lying.
Not to mention how much he was smoking as a result. Put it all together and you get a fatal result.
Goong Leak is a Thai woman. Not black. Just nicely tanned.
Excellent summation in the end paragraph, Guy. And a gouging final line.
A life winnowed to a straw man by his “mates”?
In a recent tax-payer-funded indulgent rant on the ABC, Amanda Vanstone sought to equate Bill Leak with Charlie Hedbo and, by inference, the Human Rights Commission to ISIS-inspired terrorists and criticism of Leak’s recent cartoons with the brutal murder of those French cartoonists. Apparently, if you didn’t like the murder of the CH cartoonists you were a hypocrite to criticise Leak’s nasty, late work.