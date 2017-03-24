Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 24, 2017

We mustn't normalise terror, so we've ritualised it instead

The responses of the media and politicians to terrorism are now rituals played out despite the urging that we should never "normalise" terrorism. And that goes for mass surveillance too.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Political and media responses to terrorist incidents have now become ritualised. In the aftermath of any sort of attack in an Anglophone country or in Europe (terrorism elsewhere, even by Islamic State, however massive the death toll, is of minimal interest) the following will happen …

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “We mustn’t normalise terror, so we’ve ritualised it instead 

  1. ralph

    Add to that the incisive media interviews that ask, “what is the mood there now?” To which some sort of solemn response is required. A variation on the sports interview: “how do you feel?’

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/24/keane-we-mustnt-normalise-terror-so-weve-ritualised-it-instead/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.