We mustn't normalise terror, so we've ritualised it instead
The responses of the media and politicians to terrorism are now rituals played out despite the urging that we should never "normalise" terrorism. And that goes for mass surveillance too.
Mar 24, 2017
Political and media responses to terrorist incidents have now become ritualised. In the aftermath of any sort of attack in an Anglophone country or in Europe (terrorism elsewhere, even by Islamic State, however massive the death toll, is of minimal interest) the following will happen …
One thought on “We mustn’t normalise terror, so we’ve ritualised it instead ”
Add to that the incisive media interviews that ask, “what is the mood there now?” To which some sort of solemn response is required. A variation on the sports interview: “how do you feel?’