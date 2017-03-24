Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

See, no Biggest Loser in the line up and what happens? Ten’s figures improve markedly — a 19.8% overall share in the metros and a solid 14.5% share for the main channel. That’s despite another draining night for Family Feud — just 385,000 nationally, with 325,000 of those in the metros (just 60, 000 in the regions, which is getting close the margin of error). Ten has no Biggest Loser in the Sunday night line up, so it should do well. Ten is wasting millions of dollars from today through Sunday with the Melbourne Formula 1 race. It is a cost saving in waiting.

AFL’s first game of the first round arrived with a bit of a splash — lots of goals mean lots of ads for Seven — 792,000 viewers nationally on Seven and 7mate. Over on Nine the first game of round 4 of the NRL grabbed 740,000 on Nine and Gem. On Foxtel, the AFL game outrated the NRL game, 269,000 viewers to 241,000. All up that gave the Carlton-Richmond game a total national audience of 1.06 million people, and the NRL game between Souths and Easts a total national audience of 981,000. Seven won the night thanks to the AFL.

In the morning the latest atrocity from London saw a pick up in audiences for Today, Sunrise and News 24, but not for Studio 10 which sailed on regardless so far as attracting extra viewers. But Today still lost the metros to Sunrise – 298,000 to 321,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (31.9%) Nine (27.2%) Ten (19.8%) ABC (15.6%) SBS (6.2%)

Network main channels:

Seven (22.1%) Nine (18.8%) Ten (14.5%) ABC (10.3%) SBS ONE (4.1%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (3.8%) GO (3.6%) 7TWO (3.5%) ONE (2.9%) Gem, 7flix (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.46 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.21 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.20 million Nine News — 1.17 million GoggleBox Australia (Ten) — 1.04 million 7pm ABC News — 997,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 898,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 810,000* AFL Round 1 (Seven/7mate) — 792,000 NRL Round 4 (Nine/Gem) — 740,000

*Pre-empted by the NRL coverage in Brisbane

Top metro programs: None with a million or more regional viewers

Losers: Nine – NRL beaten by the returning AFL on Seven

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 928,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 916,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 916,000 Nine News — 909,000 7pm ABC News — 592,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 558,000* 7.30 (ABC) —467,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 466,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 453,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 310,000

*Pre-empted by the NRL coverage in Brisbane

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) —538,000 Today (Nine) —441,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 287,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 187,000 + 100,000 on News 24) — 158,000 Today Extended (Nine) — 167,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 119,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 () LifeStyle () TVHITS () UKTV, Fox Classics ()

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: Round 1 Carlton v Richmond (Fox Footy) — 269,000 NRL: Round 4 Souths v Easts (Fox League) — 241,000 Thursday Night Footy (FoxFooty) — 147,000 The Late Show With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 142,000 Thursday Night League (Fox League) — 111,000