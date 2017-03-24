Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Mar 24, 2017
Apparently, The Biggest Loser lives up to it's name when it comes to ratings
See, no Biggest Loser in the line up and what happens? Ten’s figures improve markedly — a 19.8% overall share in the metros and a solid 14.5% share for the main channel. That’s despite another draining night for Family Feud — just 385,000 nationally, with 325,000 of those in the metros (just 60, 000 in the regions, which is getting close the margin of error). Ten has no Biggest Loser in the Sunday night line up, so it should do well. Ten is wasting millions of dollars from today through Sunday with the Melbourne Formula 1 race. It is a cost saving in waiting.
AFL’s first game of the first round arrived with a bit of a splash — lots of goals mean lots of ads for Seven — 792,000 viewers nationally on Seven and 7mate. Over on Nine the first game of round 4 of the NRL grabbed 740,000 on Nine and Gem. On Foxtel, the AFL game outrated the NRL game, 269,000 viewers to 241,000. All up that gave the Carlton-Richmond game a total national audience of 1.06 million people, and the NRL game between Souths and Easts a total national audience of 981,000. Seven won the night thanks to the AFL.
In the morning the latest atrocity from London saw a pick up in audiences for Today, Sunrise and News 24, but not for Studio 10 which sailed on regardless so far as attracting extra viewers. But Today still lost the metros to Sunrise – 298,000 to 321,000.
Losers: Nine – NRL beaten by the returning AFL on Seven
