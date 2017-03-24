Fatal cases of Dengue fever reported on Nauru

There was a series of reports of an outbreak of Dengue fever on Nauru across late February and early March this year. A report in The Guardian stated that 70 people had been afflicted, including 10 refugees. A tipster has told us that someone on the island has informed them the outbreak has has actually resulted in deaths of Nauruan citizens. The Department of Immigration and Border Protection confirmed to Crikey that the department was aware of an increased number of cases of Dengue fever, and asserted that appropriate treatment was being provided, but did not confirm whether there had been deaths. They directed us to the government of Nauru for exact numbers of cases. The Nauruan government was contacted but did not respond before deadline.

