Does Channel Ten need its own Kochie to survive the ratings war?
Could there be something in the fact that Ten is the only commercial network without a breakfast TV show? Isabelle Amy and Glenn Dyerreport.
Mar 24, 2017
Channel Ten is struggling in the ratings and the financial struggles of its business are also well documented. So what does Channel Ten lack that other channels have got? Could the failure to have a successful breakfast program be part of the problem? Seven has Sunrise, Nine has Today and ABC has News Breakfast, each program has its familiar characters; whether it’s roguish Karl Stefanovic or sharp ‘n’ shiney Sam Armytage, they’re sipping coffee with the bleary-eyed best of us at 6.45am. Meanwhile on Ten, Jamie Oliver is showing us how to make a casserole in 15 minutes.
2 thoughts on “Does Channel Ten need its own Kochie to survive the ratings war? ”
Please don’t even float this idea in jest. The last thing Oz TV needs is another commercial breakfast programme hosted by the mandatory airheads. The ‘news’ content of these shows would barely reach 20% while ad breaks take up at least 30% (although it feels more like 70%). The news mostly exists of local car crashes, shootings, muggings &, on a terror-incident day, saturation of airtime with repetitive live crosses to London/Paris/wherever. But with no new information being offered to the hapless viewers. Give us a break.
Like the Curate’s egg, parts of Ten are excellent and competition in free to air is a whole ropeful of pearls of great importance – if only to cast before swine.
Revolutionary idea; RENAME the outfit – my tip Channel No 5. Passes the sniff test…