Childcare could be the circuitbreaker Turnbull needs
The government needs to build on what should be an electorally popular policy on childcare to give itself some much needed momentum.
Mar 24, 2017
Don’t be surprised if the government’s childcare package provides a boost for the Turnbull government — and unlike the artificial boost of last week’s Snowy Hydro silliness, this one is fairly earnt. The government has implemented, in broad, the recommendations of the Productivity Commission in the critical area of childcare and early childhood learning, and in doing so will make the childcare subsidy system more effectively targeted and more progressive, while also supporting female workforce participation. And it’s fully funded by savings elsewhere.
One thought on “Childcare could be the circuitbreaker Turnbull needs ”
Don’t agree, it seems like a dud to me, at least from the small amount of detail gleaned. What’s with being able to get a subsidy on $350,000, and even that was forced on to them.