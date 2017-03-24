Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Mar 24, 2017

Childcare could be the circuitbreaker Turnbull needs

The government needs to build on what should be an electorally popular policy on childcare to give itself some much needed momentum.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Don’t be surprised if the government’s childcare package provides a boost for the Turnbull government — and unlike the artificial boost of last week’s Snowy Hydro silliness, this one is fairly earnt. The government has implemented, in broad, the recommendations of the Productivity Commission in the critical area of childcare and early childhood learning, and in doing so will make the childcare subsidy system more effectively targeted and more progressive, while also supporting female workforce participation. And it’s fully funded by savings elsewhere. 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Childcare could be the circuitbreaker Turnbull needs 

  1. bushby jane

    Don’t agree, it seems like a dud to me, at least from the small amount of detail gleaned. What’s with being able to get a subsidy on $350,000, and even that was forced on to them.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/24/childcare-could-be-the-circuitbreaker-turnbull-needs/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.