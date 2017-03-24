Abbott's Hazelwood intervention defies reality
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's last-minute call for Hazelwood to stay open is not backed by anybody with any knowledge of issues at the plant.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott’s last-minute intervention to argue against the shutting down of the Hazelwood power plant defies the realities of the closure of the coal-fired station.
5 thoughts on “Abbott’s Hazelwood intervention defies reality ”
Abbott denying reality, nothing has changed. The man is a troglodyte, let’s accept that and move on.
Abbott is a very unwelcome mosquito whining in when we least want it.
But credit to Josh’s journalism on the point that the Abbott whine, based on unreality and lies as it inevitably would be, did at least force a small skerrick of honesty from Turnbull.
A real rarity from Malcolm, as he shifted from an ‘All Labor’s Fault’ distortion on Monday to a real detailing of the situation on Friday to isolate Abbott.
And the last para is a clincher.
AEMO says there is capacity in the system, but that doesn’t mean it will be delivered. In Australia, unlike elsewhere, there is evidently no rule saying generators have to generate to fill the demand.
No service guarantee, and as the market power of gas increases (and will again with the closure of Hazelwood), in this and other ways the gas generators are clearly gaming the system. Holding back supply means higher prices – they sell less, but make more.
Even AEMO says the system needs reform e.g. on the way wholesale prices are set every 1/2 hour.
But there is zero response from Turnbull to this urgent need for market rules to be updated with changing generation. The system is broken, but Turnbull denies it by omission, although he would be aware of the real problems.
But like lying that Hazelwood’s closure was due to Victorian Labor when he proved a few days later that he knew it wasn’t, he and Frydenberg deliberately deny the real market problems.
This way they try on the game of blaming renewable energy, and Labor state governments. They welcome chaos in SA where the gas generators do not fully generate creating a fake ‘shortage’. AEMO can’t force them to deliver, so has to shed load, causing problems.
Joining with their media on this in Murdoch, the ABC etc, they are clearly getting away with serious inaction on what is actually needed, knowingly, and for grubby reasons.
Turnbull may be compromised, and is clearly acting against what he knows, but he should be as condemned as Abbott for his different version of bullshit.
Poor bugger, this is what happens when you get punched around the ring once too often.
And you get punched around the ring as long as you refuse to land a blow on those who are punching you around the ring
“The former head of Australia’s most notorious brown coal generator – the soon-to-be-retired Hazelwood plant – says solar PV and battery storage already represent a cheaper alternative to gas-fired generation”
http://reneweconomy.com.au/ex-hazelwood-boss-says-solar-storage-already-cheaper-than-gas-17924/