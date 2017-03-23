Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Culture

Mar 23, 2017

Pampered ideologues mislead us on 18C and mental health

Australia is overrun with old blokes who have no plans to address the escalating pain of real survival.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Our hope for any public good produced by debate on 18C was presaged this week by Senator Jacqui Lambie. This politician, in the occasional habit of offering a true antidote to bullshit, said that her constituents did not care: “Tasmanians are worried about how they are going to afford to eat, they are worried about the price of electricity.” She reminded voters of the provisions in 18D and that proposed changes to the Racial Discrimination Act were a self-serving “distraction” by those with no plans to address the escalating pain of real survival.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/23/razer-pampered-ideologues-mislead-us-on-18c-and-mental-health/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.