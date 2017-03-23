Pampered ideologues mislead us on 18C and mental health
Australia is overrun with old blokes who have no plans to address the escalating pain of real survival.
Mar 23, 2017
Our hope for any public good produced by debate on 18C was presaged this week by Senator Jacqui Lambie. This politician, in the occasional habit of offering a true antidote to bullshit, said that her constituents did not care: “Tasmanians are worried about how they are going to afford to eat, they are worried about the price of electricity.” She reminded voters of the provisions in 18D and that proposed changes to the Racial Discrimination Act were a self-serving “distraction” by those with no plans to address the escalating pain of real survival.
