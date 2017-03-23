Murdoch forced to suspend conspiracy theorist commentator over fake news
Rupert Murdoch had no choice but to admit Judge Andrew Napolitano had been spouting dangerous rubbish.
Mar 23, 2017
Rupert Murdoch had no choice but to admit Judge Andrew Napolitano had been spouting dangerous rubbish.
Monday was a crazy day in the US, with the head of the FBI denying any Obama wiretap on Donald Trump or his campaign, and making clear the bureau was continuing to probe links between Russia and the Trump campaign during the election. It has to be remembered that those links have already cost Trump his first choice for national security adviser, Mike Flynn, who has since been exposed as having close financial links (including payments) to Turkey as well. And now, it seems, Russophilia has struck again, this time felling a favourite talking head from the Murdoch stable.
6 thoughts on “Murdoch forced to suspend conspiracy theorist commentator over fake news ”
So FUX isn’t bound by the News Corps Editorial Code of Conduct (either)?
So we can expect an apology from Trump to Obama?? Trump is slowly digging his own grave and it will be very hot in there.
Trump aka the Orange Gibbon does not whoop, whoop, apologies.
An American friend tells me their uncle used to be a very genial and caring man, had been given a subscription to Fox News for his 70th birthday. Now at 72 he hates, despises everybody and distrusts everything …furthermore he believes Trump will save America.
Plants sprout thou goose. Trumps “spout”. Fake news.
Nice piece, Mr Bradley.
Trump has the Left’s knickers in a knot, but nowhere near the extent to which he has the Right’s knickers in knots.
More popcorn.