Many policy failures gave us the housing affordability crisis
Mar 23, 2017
John Richardson writes: Re “On Housing affordability” (Wednesday)
I’m with Joe Boswell, although the endless list of policy failures that litter our sunburnt country suggests that it might be smarter to try & identify the very few examples of public policy success.
Just a few of the items that I would add to Joe’s list of failures include the NBN, Cane Toads, poker machines, privatisation, the environment, deaths in custody, Racism, competition policy, child sex abuse, the Murray-Darling, civil liberties, the Great Barrier Reef, the aluminium industry, the Tasmanian Tiger, the Australian Federal Police, media policy, public accountability ….
Meredith Williams writes: Re. “Birmingham’s text message negotiations with cross benchers” (Wednesday)
Good one Ben Pobjie. Best laugh I’ve had all week.
