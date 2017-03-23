Liberals in crisis: the search for a unifying leader
The Liberal Party needs a leader who can govern from the centre but placate its radical base. It's unclear if it can produce one, write Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor.
Mar 23, 2017
The Turnbull government’s behaviour this week is a perfect summation of why the Liberal Party is facing an unfolding crisis.
4 thoughts on “Liberals in crisis: the search for a unifying leader ”
It needs to be emphasised that 18C does NOT refer to religion, only to race. As such it needs no change of language. Britain has legislation like our 18C and has added (29J) a specific exclusion of religion from the ambit of the legislation, stating that
“Nothing in this Part shall be read or given effect in a way which prohibits or restricts discussion, criticism or expressions of antipathy, dislike, ridicule, insult or abuse of particular religions or the beliefs or practices of their adherents,”.
We in Australia need such an addendum to 18C to prevent its misuse to promote appeasement of theocracy of any stripe including its most intrusive.
I keep saying it, but why does Turnbull even try to placate the right-wing of his party? I know he made a deal with them which allowed him to topple Abbott. But still, the right-wing’s ideas are not popular with the electorate at all. If Turnbull were to stand up to them, his personal popularity would rise and make him fairly untouchable as leader. On the other hand, trying to placate them just emboldens them, damages the party’s standing and makes his own position weaker.
The right wing really hold very few aces. What would they do if Turnbull were to stand up to them? Vote with Labor and the Greens in protest? Leave the party and consign themselves to electoral irrelevance?
The PM has options: Continue placating party room ideologues thereby exposing personal fears i.e. following his predecessor out the door as a one term leader or . . . .
Accept current odds of securing a second term unlikely. Thereby allowing an alternative nation building opportunity to stare down opponents i.e. adopt national, electorate supported priorities such as International / National threats covering reconstruction of a 21st century national energy grid; carbon tax; barrier reef decay; economic inequity; immigration; regional trade/military unrest.
One never knows . . . electorates, if given what they thought they had voted for . . . .
The media goes on and on about this supposed Liberal Party “base”, but what proof do we have that they exist in any great number? If Turnbull defied them, would they really bring him and by extension their own government down? There’s too little questioning of this proposition in the MSM.