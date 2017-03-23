It looks likely that Victorian Liberal party president Michael Kroger will ask the party’s administration committee to re-open nominations for the position of president today, following the news that his challenger Peter Reith had suffered a stroke. Reith was taken to hospital yesterday and has withdrawn from the process, which has surfaced deep divisions within the Victorian branch of the Liberal party. Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy had supported Reith in his challenge, while federal MPs have been divided between Kroger and Reith. Even though Kroger looks like he will make a democratic move to open up the process, it’s believed that there is no one obvious to run against him now that Reith will not, so he will still end up retaining the presidency.

