Federal

Mar 23, 2017

Government gets off the omnibus and onto good policy

It may not be much, but the government will get a deserved legislative win on its childcare package, funded by Family Tax Benefit cuts.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Don’t look now, but the Turnbull government is on the verge of achieving a good policy outcome on both childcare funding and middle class welfare. It’s not quite as good as it could have been, but the Coalition, and especially Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, deserves credit for persistence.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Government gets off the omnibus and onto good policy 

  1. bushby jane

    I am not entirely sure but I thought that Turnbull said that he would put a freeze on the cost of child care, which I took to have the roundabout effect of freezing childcare worker wages.

