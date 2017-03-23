Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Well, relief for Ten, of sorts last night. Its main channel finally climbed above 10% (10.2%) and the network’s overall share topped that of the ABC (15.7% v 15.1%), but the ABC’s main channel share of 10.7% still topped Ten’s. Seven was an easy winner in metro and regional markets. With Married at First Sight again resting, Seven and My Kitchen Rules had open slather and picked up the night very easily. MKR managed 1.70 national viewers, its best one night figure for a couple of week.

Ten’s The Biggest Loser saw a lift in its audience to 531,000 nationally with an extra 10,000 people watching in the metros (386,000 v 289,000 on Tuesday night). That is still not enough. Family Feud again did poorly with just 413,000 national viewers at 6pm. Ten has an All Star Family Feud in the 7.30pm slot tonight. Good luck.

The Weekly managed 744,000 viewers from 8.30 for the AB. Home delivery With Julia Zemiro had 795,000 at 8pm. Delivery is enjoying its best series since the first. Last night it featured Tim Ferguson, who was funny and poignant. Episodes like last night’s (and those with Derryn Hinch, Sam Neil and Nolene Brown) allow viewers to see a format reaching its true potential. It leaves you wanting more.

In breakfast, Sunrise again won easily nationally attracting 476,000 viewers to 400,000 for Today. The dark mornings of daylight saving are having a real impact. The footy shows were split, with the AFL version airing on Nine last night (because of the start of the season on Seven tonight). Nine boasted that the AFL show had its best audience of the season so far with 244,000 viewers in Melbourne last night. Remember when it used to get more than half a million viewers in Melbourne alone?

In regional markets it was a Seven benefit last night – MKR was tops with 586,000 (and tops in the metros with 1.137 million), Seven News was second with 546,000, Home and Away was third with 482,000, Seven News/TT was 4th with 466,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was 5th with 381,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (33.4%) Nine (28.3%) Ten (15.7%) ABC (15.1%) SBS (7.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (24.9%) Nine (19.4%) ABC (10.7%) Ten (10.2%) SBS ONE (5.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (4.1%) 7mate (3.4%) 7TWO (3.2%) ONE (2.9%) ABC, Gem (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.70 million Seven News — 1.51 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.38 million Nine News — 1.21 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.20 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.18 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.11 million 7pm ABC News — 1.07 million Planet Earth 11 (Nine) — 1.01 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 944,000

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) —1.13 million

Losers: Ten, again. Nine – again not enough ratings oomph to win the night.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 966,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 922,000 Nine News — 921,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 890,000 A Current Affair (Nine) —795,000 7pm ABC News —744,000 7.30 (ABC) — 538,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 529,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 487,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 324,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 476,000 Today (Nine) – 400,000 News Breakfast (ABC 1, 173,000 + 83,000 on News 24) — 256,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 203,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 167,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 143,000

Top five pay TV channels:

LifeStyle (3.3%) TVHITS (2.6%) Fox 8 (2.3%) Sky News (1.8%) UKTV, A&E, Fox Footy (1.4%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 215,000 Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 119,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 90,000 The Flash (Fox8) — 60,000 Queenslanders Only (Fox League) — 52,000