The devil in the details of Brandis' 18C legislation
Brandis' new 18C legislation means significant process changes for the Australian Human Rights Commission.
Mar 23, 2017
Attorney-General George Brandis has quietly introduced the legislation to change section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act and the Australian Human Rights Commission’s process of dealing with complaints. The speech was incorporated into the Hansard, meaning there were no visuals of the Attorney-General making the case for the legislation in front of his senate colleagues.
2 thoughts on “The devil in the details of Brandis’ 18C legislation ”
It needs to be emphasised that 18C is about race and is worded quite OK as it is. What is too readily glossed over is that it is not about religion, and leaves it open (as it must be in a secular democracy) to revile theocracy in the most robust terms and to condemn appeasement of the most bigoted, intrusive theocracy to have expanded a foothold in this country, calling rejection of it a “phobia”. We saw this appeasement in a recent episode of the ABC’s Q&A.
Careful not to – as many do – conflate your grievances concerning religious institutions with individual practitioners of faith, who may not even adhere to the “rules and regulations” tacitly or explicitly stated by whatever institution they appear to be affiliated with. In other words, there are many who concern themselves with spiritual guidance and/or instruction exclusive of hierarchical institutions, canonical or otherwise. This is especially the case with Islam as it has no centralised authoritative body.