Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 23, 2017

The devil in the details of Brandis' 18C legislation

Brandis' new 18C legislation means significant process changes for the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Attorney-General George Brandis has quietly introduced the legislation to change section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act and the Australian Human Rights Commission’s process of dealing with complaints. The speech was incorporated into the Hansard, meaning there were no visuals of the Attorney-General making the case for the legislation in front of his senate colleagues.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “The devil in the details of Brandis’ 18C legislation 

  1. Dion Giles

    It needs to be emphasised that 18C is about race and is worded quite OK as it is. What is too readily glossed over is that it is not about religion, and leaves it open (as it must be in a secular democracy) to revile theocracy in the most robust terms and to condemn appeasement of the most bigoted, intrusive theocracy to have expanded a foothold in this country, calling rejection of it a “phobia”. We saw this appeasement in a recent episode of the ABC’s Q&A.

    1. craig

      Careful not to – as many do – conflate your grievances concerning religious institutions with individual practitioners of faith, who may not even adhere to the “rules and regulations” tacitly or explicitly stated by whatever institution they appear to be affiliated with. In other words, there are many who concern themselves with spiritual guidance and/or instruction exclusive of hierarchical institutions, canonical or otherwise. This is especially the case with Islam as it has no centralised authoritative body.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/23/devil-detail-18c-legislation/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.