Four are dead and at least 20 injured following a suspected terror attack outside the British Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. One of the victims was killed when a car ploughed into civilians on Westminster bridge, before the attacker stabbed a police officer in what’s being described as a “marauding attack”. The officer and a man believed to be the attacker are among the dead. Westminster will remain locked down until Scotland Yard is certain the threat has been contained. Acting Deputy Commissioner and head of counter terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, told the BBC a major terrorist investigation was now under way.
