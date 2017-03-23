Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 23, 2017

Crikey Worm Thursday March 23: Attack in Westminster, welfare deal done

Four people are dead after an attack on the UK Parliament, which police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers and Charlie Lewis.

Max Chalmers —

ATTACK IN LONDON

Four are dead and at least 20 injured following a suspected terror attack outside the British Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. One of the victims was killed when a car ploughed into civilians on Westminster bridge, before the attacker stabbed a police officer in what’s being described as a “marauding attack”. The officer and a man believed to be the attacker are among the dead. Westminster will remain locked down until Scotland Yard is certain the threat has been contained. Acting Deputy Commissioner and head of counter terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, told the BBC a major terrorist investigation was now under way.

