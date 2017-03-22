Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 22, 2017

Share

Gosh, I am enjoying the latest season of 18C, aren’t you? Been a binge-watcher of the series for years. It has had its up and downs, but it’s really coming on strong this year, with a new premise, and a taste for absurdity. I think it’s only a couple of seasons away from jumping the shark, but I plan to enjoy it while I can.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Rundle: 18C is a corny dramedy at this point 

  1. Xoanon

    Jumped the shark years ago IMO. God knows how they keep getting renewed (the producers as well as the show).

  2. Charlie Chaplin

    Thank you Guy, I needed the laugh.

    All this noise all over the net, papers, TV and radio about a bit of law that has successfully prosecuted five people in more than twenty years is driving me up the wall because I personally think there are more urgent, important things affecting a lot more people going on, like penalty rate cuts, vilification of all kinds of low income earners and Centrelink benefit recipients, public service cuts, underemployment, increasing casualisation of the labour force, brutality in youth detention, housing affordability… I could go on, but you get where I’m coming from.

    We jumped the shark a while ago.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/22/rundle-18c-is-a-corny-dramedy-at-this-point/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.