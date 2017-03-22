Rundle: 18C is a corny dramedy at this point
Guy Rundle reviews the latest episode of hit drama 18C.
Mar 22, 2017
Guy Rundle reviews the latest episode of hit drama 18C.
Gosh, I am enjoying the latest season of 18C, aren’t you? Been a binge-watcher of the series for years. It has had its up and downs, but it’s really coming on strong this year, with a new premise, and a taste for absurdity. I think it’s only a couple of seasons away from jumping the shark, but I plan to enjoy it while I can.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Rundle: 18C is a corny dramedy at this point ”
Jumped the shark years ago IMO. God knows how they keep getting renewed (the producers as well as the show).
Thank you Guy, I needed the laugh.
All this noise all over the net, papers, TV and radio about a bit of law that has successfully prosecuted five people in more than twenty years is driving me up the wall because I personally think there are more urgent, important things affecting a lot more people going on, like penalty rate cuts, vilification of all kinds of low income earners and Centrelink benefit recipients, public service cuts, underemployment, increasing casualisation of the labour force, brutality in youth detention, housing affordability… I could go on, but you get where I’m coming from.
We jumped the shark a while ago.