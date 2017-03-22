Liberals in crisis: Nats with poor memories fail to secure the flanks
The Nationals have forgotten the lessons from the 1990s about fighting One Nation, and it will harm the Liberal Party in the long term, Bernard Keane and Josh Taylor write.
Mar 22, 2017
One of the best-informed interventions on the Western Australian Liberals’ ill-fated preference deal with One Nation came from former Queensland Nationals senator Ron Boswell. In early March, he criticised the deal and Industry Minister Arthur Sinodinos’s description of One Nation and Pauline Hanson as “more sophisticated”, saying the Liberals were “legitimising people voting for her. Making it safe for people to vote for her”. Boswell — himself a social conservative and climate denialist — acquired long experience fighting not merely One Nation in its first incarnation in the late 1990s, but other far right groups like the League of Rights during his time in politics.
