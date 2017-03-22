Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Mar 22, 2017

Greg Hunt humorously 'threatens' exile for bureaucrats who are too good at soccer

We have no information about the scoreline.

Share

Despite Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce extolling the virtues of the New South Wales town of Armidale, where the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority bureaucrats are being moved (or quitting instead of being moved), we hear not all his parliamentary colleagues are quite so enamoured with the area. As part of an announcement on a community soccer program for homeless people this morning, Health Minister Greg Hunt, the “best minister in the world“, led a team of parliamentarians in a round robin match against a team of public servants from the Department of Health, and the bureaucrats came out on top. Hunt reportedly joked that he would send the department out to the wilds of Armidale as a response to the loss. We have no information about the scoreline, so we can’t speculate on how many departmental employees were foolhardy enough to put a goal past the man who decides their funding.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/22/greg-hunt-humorously-threatens-soccer-bureaucrats-with-exile/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.