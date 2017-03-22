Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Asia-Pacific

Mar 22, 2017

Francisco 'Lu-Olo' Guterres set to win East Timor's presidential election

Preliminary polls show the former guerilla fighter seems headed for a resounding victory.

Damien Kingsbury

East Timor’s presidential election looks to have produced a strong victory for Fretilin’s serial candidate, Francisco Guterres, known as Lu-Olo. While results remains unofficial, based on a largely complete tally, Lu-Olo was looking to have just under 60% of the total vote for the mostly ceremonial role of president.

  1. redfernhood

    An absolute median line boundary does not include the Greater Sunrise liquid natural gas field within East Timor’s territorial waters. To get the Greater Sunrise field, East Timor has to go over onto the Indonesian side of the median line boundary between East Timor and Indonesia.
    Because the permanent boundary between Australia and Indonesia was settled on the ‘continental shelf’ principle, part of Australia’s settled territorial waters is closer to East Timor than to Australia. But all of that is closer to Indonesia than to East Timor, too.
    If, as between Australia and East Timor, it is reallocated…then Indonesia, which is not a party to that claim, will make its own ‘absolute median line’ claim. East Timor has no defence to that claim.

