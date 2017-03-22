Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 22, 2017

And so, at last, it appears that the national broadcaster will finally get a chairman with not just media experience, but with decades of digital media experience in the shape of former Telstra and OzEmail executive and NBN board member Justin Milne. He’s not perfect, and he arguably lacks core “content creating” experience, but he spent years inking media deals — and on the Foxtel board — so it’s refreshing, albeit determinedly un-Australian.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “What do we know about new ABC chairman Justin Milne? 

  1. shea mcduff

    So a decades long mate of Turnbull [NBN]l and a flunky for Murdoch [Foxtel] joins more of the same ilk [Guthrie +] at “their” ABC and Crikey reckons this is ‘refreshing”?
    Dog help us.

