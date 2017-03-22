What do we know about new ABC chairman Justin Milne?
Milne goes way, way back to the halcyon days of OzEmail, the little internet service provider that could.
Mar 22, 2017
Milne goes way, way back to the halcyon days of OzEmail, the little internet service provider that could.
And so, at last, it appears that the national broadcaster will finally get a chairman with not just media experience, but with decades of digital media experience in the shape of former Telstra and OzEmail executive and NBN board member Justin Milne. He’s not perfect, and he arguably lacks core “content creating” experience, but he spent years inking media deals — and on the Foxtel board — so it’s refreshing, albeit determinedly un-Australian.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “What do we know about new ABC chairman Justin Milne? ”
So a decades long mate of Turnbull [NBN]l and a flunky for Murdoch [Foxtel] joins more of the same ilk [Guthrie +] at “their” ABC and Crikey reckons this is ‘refreshing”?
Dog help us.