Tips and rumours
MPs offered new phone numbers after embarrassing data breach, Sussan Ley hosts food fair, One Nation defends street harassers.
Mar 21, 2017
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
One thought on “Tips and rumours ”
I wonder where the name Operation 513 comes from? I had a glance at their website and couldn’t find an answer (although there was a photo of Ken Ham, who’s going to speak at their meeting this year – a very good reason for not attending).
I wonder if it refers to Mark 5:13, the part where Jesus cured someone of demons by causing them to enter 2,000 swine which promptly stampeded into the sea and drowned?